Jessica Alba sparks romance rumors with Hollywood hunk after divorce

Jessica Alba is back on the dating scene! The actor has sparked romance rumors with a new man – and he's no stranger to Hollywood.

By Nadine Steinmann

Cancún, Mexico - Jessica Alba is back on the dating scene! After announcing her split from Cash Warren after more than 20 years together, the star has been spotted getting cozy with a new man – and he's no stranger to Hollywood!

Jessica Alba may have found herself a new boo already after her shock split from Cash warren.
Jessica Alba may have found herself a new boo already after her shock split from Cash warren.  © IMAGO/Cover-Images

Pictures obtained by TMZ show the 44-year-old actor at Cancún airport with none other than Danny Ramirez by her side!

The couple is said to have spent a few relaxing days on the Mexican peninsula of Yucatan.

At the end of May, the newly single Honey star was caught kissing a "mystery man" in London, but it's unclear whether this was also Ramirez.

Like Alba, the 32-year-old is well on his way to making a name for himself on the big screen.

He was seen alongside Tom Cruise in the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, and the actor is also becoming a regular presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres – who later takes on the mantle of the Falcon – and last appeared in February's Captain America: Brave New World.

Danny Ramirez is currently making a name for himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new Falcon.
Danny Ramirez is currently making a name for himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new Falcon.  © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

He will reprise the role in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, due to hit theaters next year.

