Jessica Alba sparks romance rumors with Hollywood hunk after divorce
Cancún, Mexico - Jessica Alba is back on the dating scene! After announcing her split from Cash Warren after more than 20 years together, the star has been spotted getting cozy with a new man – and he's no stranger to Hollywood!
Pictures obtained by TMZ show the 44-year-old actor at Cancún airport with none other than Danny Ramirez by her side!
The couple is said to have spent a few relaxing days on the Mexican peninsula of Yucatan.
At the end of May, the newly single Honey star was caught kissing a "mystery man" in London, but it's unclear whether this was also Ramirez.
Like Alba, the 32-year-old is well on his way to making a name for himself on the big screen.
He was seen alongside Tom Cruise in the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, and the actor is also becoming a regular presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres – who later takes on the mantle of the Falcon – and last appeared in February's Captain America: Brave New World.
He will reprise the role in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, due to hit theaters next year.
Cover photo: IMAGO/Cover-Images