Snoop Dogg gives "fake" apology to backlash over anti-LGBTQ comments
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Snoop Dogg recently shared an apology on social media for offensive remarks he made, but it turns out he didn't actually write it.
In a clip shared to Instagram, TMZ reporter TS Madison shared her thoughts about a recent interview Snoop did in which he discussed how he is "scared to go to the movies" after he took his grandson to see the Pixar movie Lightyear, which features a lesbian couple who become parents.
The TMZ clip surprisingly got a response from Snoop, who said he was "caught off guard" as he had "no answers" for his grandson, and insisted "my gay friends [know] what's up."
"Teach me how to learn, I'm not perfect," Snoop added in the seemingly empathetic comment.
While the response came directly from Snoop's official Instagram account, a source close to the rapper told Deadline that he didn't write it, adding, "It is a fake."
Snoop's recent remarks have sparked debates on social media, but the rapper has yet to share anything on social media or publicly acknowledge the backlash to his comments.
When Lightyear was originally released in 2022, it received some backlash for its inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters, but the screenwriter behind the arc has continued to stand by her work.
Lightyear screenwriter defends her LGBTQ+ story arc
In response to Snoop's comments, screenwriter Lauren Gunderson shared an Instagram post, taking credit for writing in the "Lightyear lesbians."
"As we wrote early versions of what became Lightyear, a key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write 'she' instead of 'he,'" Gunderson wrote.
"As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have," she continued. "Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it. I'm proud of it. To infinity. Love is love."
Gunderson went on to acknowledge that she knows Pixar took "a lot of s**t" for the inclusion, but said she was "proud to see a happy queer couple even for a few seconds" as it represents the fact that "beautiful love like this exists."
