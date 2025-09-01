Snoop Dogg gives "fake" apology to backlash over anti-LGBTQ comments

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Snoop Dogg recently shared an apology on social media for offensive remarks he made, but it turns out he didn't actually write it.

A source close to Snoop Dogg claims the rapper didn't write an apology on social media regarding comments he recently made about the LGBTQ community. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

In a clip shared to Instagram, TMZ reporter TS Madison shared her thoughts about a recent interview Snoop did in which he discussed how he is "scared to go to the movies" after he took his grandson to see the Pixar movie Lightyear, which features a lesbian couple who become parents.

The TMZ clip surprisingly got a response from Snoop, who said he was "caught off guard" as he had "no answers" for his grandson, and insisted "my gay friends [know] what's up."

"Teach me how to learn, I'm not perfect," Snoop added in the seemingly empathetic comment.

While the response came directly from Snoop's official Instagram account, a source close to the rapper told Deadline that he didn't write it, adding, "It is a fake."

Snoop's recent remarks have sparked debates on social media, but the rapper has yet to share anything on social media or publicly acknowledge the backlash to his comments.

When Lightyear was originally released in 2022, it received some backlash for its inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters, but the screenwriter behind the arc has continued to stand by her work.