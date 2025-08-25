Snoop Dogg says he's "scared" of LGBTQ+ representation in kids' movies: "I didn't come in for this s**t!"
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Snoop Dogg is facing backlash over his recent remarks regarding LGBTQ+ representation in movies aimed at younger audiences.
During a recent interview on the It's Giving podcast, Snoop discussed how he is "scared to go to the movies" after he took his grandson to see the Pixar movie Lightyear, which features a lesbian couple who become parents.
"They're like, 'She had a baby with another woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, 'Papa Snoop – How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'" the rapper recalled.
"Oh s**t, I didn't come in for this s**t. I just came to watch the godd**n movie," he continued.
"It threw me for a loop," he added. "These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."
When Lightyear premiered in 2022, it received backlash as it featured the first gay kiss depicted in a Pixar film and was banned in several countries.
Disney and Pixar briefly cut the scene in response to the backlash, but restored it after employees from both companies complained they were censoring LGBTQ+ stories.
Social media responds to Snoop Dogg's comments
Snoop Dogg is considered a pioneer of the West Coast gangster rap movement of the 1990s and has since become a beloved pop culture figure.
While he tends to stray away from giving his insight on politics and social issues, he did receive backlash after he expressed "love" for Donald Trump prior to the 2024 election, and performed at a MAGA Ball event after his win.
Snoop's recent remarks have sparked heavy debates on social media.
Some users argued the rapper had said nothing controversial or offensive, as he was simply sharing how difficult it is to explain complex sexual topics to his young grandson.
Critics have argued that the subject of same-sex couples is no more complex than that of heterosexual couples. Another said Snoop has always been homophobic, and is going back to his old ways now that "it's socially acceptable to hate gay people again."
Many were quick to bring up his own sordid past, with one writing, "Snoop Dogg has a murder trial and prison sentences in his past, but he’s worried about... explaining the existence of lesbians."
Others have also accused Snoop of reviving criticisms of Lightyear after the movie had been out for three years.
When the film originally received backlash for the LGBTQ+ storyline in 2022, actor Chris Evans – who voices the lead character – referred to anyone offended by it as "idiots."
"There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before, but those people die off like dinosaurs," Evans said. "I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human."
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP