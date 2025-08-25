Snoop Dogg says he's "scared" of LGBTQ+ representation in kids' movies: "I didn't come in for this s**t!"

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Snoop Dogg is facing backlash over his recent remarks regarding LGBTQ+ representation in movies aimed at younger audiences.

In a recent interview, Snoop Dogg revealed he is "scared" to go to the movies after taking his grandson to see a kids movie that featured a lesbain couple. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

During a recent interview on the It's Giving podcast, Snoop discussed how he is "scared to go to the movies" after he took his grandson to see the Pixar movie Lightyear, which features a lesbian couple who become parents.

"They're like, 'She had a baby with another woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, 'Papa Snoop – How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'" the rapper recalled.

"Oh s**t, I didn't come in for this s**t. I just came to watch the godd**n movie," he continued.

"It threw me for a loop," he added. "These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."

When Lightyear premiered in 2022, it received backlash as it featured the first gay kiss depicted in a Pixar film and was banned in several countries.

Disney and Pixar briefly cut the scene in response to the backlash, but restored it after employees from both companies complained they were censoring LGBTQ+ stories.