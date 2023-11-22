Snoop Dogg reveals real reason why he decided to "give up smoke" - but not Mary Jane

Los Angeles, California - Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg recently announced that he has decided to "give up smoke," but it turns out it has nothing to do with the magic herb like everyone thought.

Last week, the world was sent into a frenzy after Snoop, who has been a vocal cannabis lover and activist for decades, shared a post on social media seeming to announce that he was giving up Mary Jane for good.

"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," he wrote.

The post left fans stunned and confused, as they mourned the loss of one of cannabis culture's biggest allies.

But it turns out the Doggfather isn't actually giving up ganja. The post was a genius marketing stunt for his new partnership with a company called Solo Stove.

"I know what you thinking: 'Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing.' But I'm done with it," the rapper said in a video posted this week, unveiling the company's new smokeless fire pit. "Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I'm going smokeless."

In a press release, the company said Snoop is now their official "smokesman," in support of the company's quest to eliminate smoke from backyards everywhere."

"They changed the game, and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family," Snoop said in the release.