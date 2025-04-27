Loved-up Zendaya and Tom Holland just made an adorable appearance on the set of Euphoria!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya got support from her fiancé, Tom Holland, on the set of Euphoria in one of their first sightings since announcing their engagement !

Zendaya (r.) and Tom Holland (l.) have been seen for one of the first times since getting engaged. © KEVIN WINTER GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP

The 28-year-old star was spotted getting a visit from her soon-to-be hubby while filming the third season of the Max TV series.

The couple was captured spending time outside of Zendaya's trailer with her miniature Schnauzer, Noon.

Zendaya could be seen dressed in the pictures rocking a white sweatshirt, brown sweatpants, and cozy UGG slippers as she sipped on a green drink.

More viral images showed the Spider-Man star carrying around the adorable black pup while also sporting a white long-sleeve top with black jeans and a red baseball cap.