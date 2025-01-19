Snoop Dogg slammed as "washed-up grifter" after MAGA ball performance

Washington, DC - Snoop Dogg is being trolled by fans after the rapper performed at a MAGA ball celebrating President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.

Fans are angry after the Drop It Like It's Hot star performed at a "Crypto Ball" that was celebrating Trump impending inauguration on Monday.

Boasting an entry cost of $2,500, the event was sponsored and attended by major personalities within the cryptocurrency space as well as die-hard MAGA loyalists.

Snoop Dogg has come a long way since 2016, when he called Trump a "punk-***" him in a Rolling Stone interview.

"How could we have someone as reckless as him running our country?" Snoop Dogg asked at the time. "I been around for a long time. I seen Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bushes, Clintons. And I have never seen a motherf***er like him."

In 2017, Snoop Dogg posted a music video which featured him shooting a dummy of Trump in the head.