Snoop Dogg slammed as "washed-up grifter" after MAGA ball performance
Washington, DC - Snoop Dogg is being trolled by fans after the rapper performed at a MAGA ball celebrating President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.
Fans are angry after the Drop It Like It's Hot star performed at a "Crypto Ball" that was celebrating Trump impending inauguration on Monday.
Boasting an entry cost of $2,500, the event was sponsored and attended by major personalities within the cryptocurrency space as well as die-hard MAGA loyalists.
Snoop Dogg has come a long way since 2016, when he called Trump a "punk-***" him in a Rolling Stone interview.
"How could we have someone as reckless as him running our country?" Snoop Dogg asked at the time. "I been around for a long time. I seen Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bushes, Clintons. And I have never seen a motherf***er like him."
In 2017, Snoop Dogg posted a music video which featured him shooting a dummy of Trump in the head.
Snoop Dogg swaps stance on Trump and faces backlash
More recently, though, Snoop has changed his tune, telling the Times of London that he has "nothing but love and respect" for the Trump.
Snoop Dogg now faces brutal criticism from fans, who are dismayed by his attendance at a Crypto-MAGA event in Washington DC.
Commenting on an X post from Bo Loudon – a friend of Barron Trump – one former-fan said: "Snoop is cool from my childhood, [but] now just seems like a washed up grifter."
"Who knew Snoop Dogg was such a boot licker?" another person replied. "He has publicly hated on Trump/MAGA for how many years, and now he is going to sell out? It's crazy to accept he has just turned a new leaf."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Valerie Macon & AFP/POOL/Getty Images