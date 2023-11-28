Stephen Colbert cancels Late Show while he recovers from unexpected surgery
New York, New York - Late Show host Steven Colbert took to social media to deliver some bad news for fans after being forced to take an unexpected medical break.
"Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week," Colbert," wrote in a Threads post on Monday.
"I'm sure you’re thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix."
"I'm grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me," the 59-year-old comedian continued.
He ended his message by quipping, "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."
Fans wishes Stephen Colbert a speedy recovery
The Late Show had Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart, and Kelsey Grammer all scheduled to appear this week.
Fans were quick to wish Colbert all the best.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery! We are very grateful for the laughter you bring to our household and the current affairs, absurd, mundane, hilarious, etc. that you share," one fan wrote.
A few others joked that the comedian should have timed his emergency better, with one user saying: "So between the strike, COVID, and the appendix...you're just trying to get everything in before the end of the year, right? So happy you are healing."
Last month, Colbert had to cancel several shows while he recovered from Covid-19.
