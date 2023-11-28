Stephen Colbert cancels Late Show while he recovers from unexpected surgery

New York, New York - Late Show host Steven Colbert took to social media to deliver some bad news for fans after being forced to take an unexpected medical break.

Late Show host Steven Colbert is recovering from surgery after a ruptured appendix. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week," Colbert," wrote in a Threads post on Monday.

"I'm sure you’re thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix."

"I'm grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me," the 59-year-old comedian continued.

He ended his message by quipping, "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."