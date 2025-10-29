Sydney Sweeney's World Series intro causes uproar among fans!

Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney ignited fury among sports fans as she opened Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday!

Sydney Sweeney faced some backlash after she appeared in an opening clip for Game 4 of the World Series. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 28-year-old appeared in the teaser for the latest showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays wearing a sexy, red minidress and matching heels along with her new bob haircut.

Sydney "romanticized" the upcoming match, telling fans, "Winning, real winning, isn't polished. It's bruised, it's messy, it's imperfect, it's everything you can't fake. It's earned, it’s beautiful all on its own."

She ended the clip by adding, "Let's just save the Hollywood for the ending, Welcome to Game Four of the World Series on Fox."

The Housemaid actor attended the game alongside boxing legend Christy Martin, whom Sydney portrays in an upcoming biopic – yet the moment was overshadowed by some backlash over her monologue.