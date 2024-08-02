Activists protest Taylor Swift's climate impact by blocking Eras Tour VIP access

Warsaw, Poland - Climate activists in Poland on Friday blocked VIP access to a stadium where Taylor Swift is currently performing a three-day run, accusing the pop star of being "detached" from environmental issues, an AFP photographer saw.

Five members of the Last Generation activist group blocked cars believed to be linked to Swift's entourage as they arrived at Warsaw's National Stadium.

The group, carrying placards that read "The rich live at our expense" and "The ultra-rich are killing us," was later surrounded by police and arrested.

"Tens of thousands of people are living through Taylor Swift's arrival in Poland. Hundreds of thousands will die because of the unbridled debauchery of the richest one percent, including Taylor Swift," the activists said in an Instagram post.

According to the group, whose members have blocked off roads in the Polish capital in the past, "The choice of Taylor is obvious: she is the symbol of the detachment of the rich" from environmental reality, particularly because of her use of her private jet.

"There can be no feminism without action to prevent climate collapse," the activists said.