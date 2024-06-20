London airport hosting Taylor Swift's private jet targeted in climate protest

London, UK - Climate activists on Thursday broke into a UK airport where Taylor Swift 's private jet is stationed and sprayed aircraft with orange paint in an act of protest.

Climate activists with the group Just Stop Oil broke into London's Stansted airport, which is also hosting Taylor Swift's private jet, and spray painted two aircraft. © Screenshot/X/Just Stop Oil

Two activists made it on to the airfield at Stansted airport northeast of London, climate protest group Just Stop Oil said in a statement.



Essex Police said they had arrested two women aged 22 and 28 on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with national infrastructure.

The pair, named by Just Stop Oil as Jennifer Kowalski (28) and Cole Macdonald (22), used fire extinguishers filled with orange paint to spray two private jets, the group's statement said.

It said they were demanding that Britain's next government after the July 4 general election legally commit to phasing out fossil fuels by 2030.

In a post on X, Just Stop Oil added: "Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030."

The accompanying video showed one of the activists cutting a hole in the fence before spraying the paint over the jets.