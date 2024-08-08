Austrian authorities reveal shocking details about planned attack on Taylor Swift's Vienna shows

Vienna, Austria - A 19-year-old suspected Islamic State sympathizer planned a suicide attack designed to kill many people at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, Austria's intelligence agency said on Thursday.

Austrian authorities detained two suspects Wednesday for allegedly plotting to attack Swift's Vienna shows, which organizers cancelled at the last minute.



The main suspect had confessed, saying he "intended to carry out an attack using explosives and knives," domestic intelligence agency (DSN) head Omar Haijawi-Pirchner told a news conference.

"His aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert... either today or tomorrow," he added. The concerts were supposed to run from Thursday to Saturday.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old, was employed at a facility management company which would have "provided services" at the Ernst Happel Stadium where Swift was to perform, said Haijawi-Pirchner.

The younger suspect, who has so far refused to talk to authorities, was "in the area" of the stadium where he was detained, said Haijawi-Pirchner.

According to Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, a "tragedy was averted". "The situation was very serious," he added. Explosives and detonators were found in a search of the main suspect's apartment, authorities said.