Cruel Summer: Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired after going viral!

Minneapolis, Minnesota - From viral to fired: a security guard filmed singing along to Taylor Swift 's songs at one of her shows lost his job in a turn of events that left many TikTokers outraged!

Security guard Calvin Denker went viral after concertgoers filmed him singing along at a Taylor Swift concert. © Collage:Screenshots/TikTok/calvindenker

Calvin Denker posted a video of himself at The Eras Tour stopover in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The clip, taken by a concertgoer, shows him with his back to the stage, clearly feeling the vibe as Swift belts out the lyrics in the background just feet away from.

Denker initially got a job with BEST Security so he could get into sporting events, but as an avid Swiftie, there was no way he was going to miss the shows in June.

The problem, though, was that the company has a policy strictly forbidding its guards from taking photos or videos with the talent. But the trained software engineer found what seemed like a clever workaround.

Swifties in Denker's immediate vicinity received notes with a sweet request: "Hi, I'm not allowed to use my phone at any point tonight. Can you please take a photo of me with Taylor Swift behind me and text it to my phone number? Thank you so much, and enjoy the show!"

Dozens of people were more than happy to oblige, providing him with plenty of material that swiftly ended up going viral on TikTok. That, unfortunately, was Denker's downfall.