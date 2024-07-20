Did Taylor Swift just hint at a Travis Kelce engagement live on stage?

Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Taylor Swift is keeping up her hot streak of brilliant seemingly-coded Eras Tour song mashups with her third concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany!

Do football helmets qualify as shiny things?

The superstar crooned a very special mashup for her Friday concert in Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins Arena.

The Fortnight singer was clearly already missing her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had just departed back to Missouri for football training camp after attending Taylor's Wednesday and Thursday shows.

For her ever-anticipated surprise song mashup, Tay pulled out two love songs – Stay Stay Stay from her Red era and Paper Rings from 2019's Lover album.

"I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings – that’s right, you're the one I want," she sang to the ecstatic crowd.

She then transitioned over to Stay Stay Stay, and the song – which was written far before Taylor ever met Travis – includes the line, "That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet."



Talk about an invisible string!

Well, Taylor's never exactly been shy about her love of football and its players...

