Mastermind Taylor Swift manages to both shade Matty Healy and hype up Travis Kelce with this mashup
Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Pop superstar Taylor Swift delighted fans in Germany with a repeat surprise song and a potential musical tribute to her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce. But did the mastermind also manage to shade ex-boyfriend Matty Healy at the exact same time?
On Thursday, the 34-year-old singer took the stage in Germany for the second night of her Eras Tour concert in Gelsenkirchen.
Her supportive NFL boo Travis Kelce was present for his 13th Eras Tour show – which is Taylor's favorite and "lucky number" – and it seems the Lover artist marked his neverending attendance of shows with a special treat.
During the signature surprise song set, Taylor performed an acoustic mashup of Speak Now and Hey Stephen, however, fans noticed this wasn't the first time she's sung the latter.
"The acoustic section is a tradition I started on the Eras Tour," she said wearing a stunning blue dress.
"I've played hundreds of songs from the acoustic section. I do something different every night."
After singing the lyrics, "All those other girls, well, they're beautiful, but would they write a song for you?" – she jokingly said, "Nope!"
Inevitably, this caused Swifties at the show to applaud and cheer, clearly picking up on the fact that Hey Stephen is Taylor's notorious ex-boyfriend Matty Healy's favorite song from her catalog.
"Oh my god, you guys know that one so well, you're singing so loudly," Taylor said cheekily.
Then she sat at the piano and seemingly delivered a heartfelt ode to her fan-favorite athlete boyfriend.
Taylor Swift sings special mashup for Travis Kelce's 13th Eras Tour show
The Midnights artist then blended the song This Is Me Trying with Labyrinth – which she also sang at her tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Fans honed in on her singing the Labyrinth lyrics, "Oh no, I'm falling in love again," which she seemed to direct to her boo.
Notably, the last time Taylor sang these words from Labyrinth was for Travis' first appearance as her boyfriend at an Eras Tour concert.
At the end of the song, she repeated the line with a knowing smile to the crowd.
"omg didn’t expect this mashup to eat so hard," one fan commented on X.
Another wrote, "No one does mash-ups like this woman."
Taylor will perform one more show in Gelsenkirchen and then depart to Hamburg and Munich the following week.
After those are finished, the Shake It Off singer will head to Poland, Austria, and then back to London. What an incredible journey!
