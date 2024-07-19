Mastermind Taylor Swift manages to both shade Matty Healy and hype up Travis Kelce with this mashup

Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Pop superstar Taylor Swift delighted fans in Germany with a repeat surprise song and a potential musical tribute to her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce. But did the mastermind also manage to shade ex-boyfriend Matty Healy at the exact same time?

On Thursday, the 34-year-old singer took the stage in Germany for the second night of her Eras Tour concert in Gelsenkirchen.

Her supportive NFL boo Travis Kelce was present for his 13th Eras Tour show – which is Taylor's favorite and "lucky number" – and it seems the Lover artist marked his neverending attendance of shows with a special treat.

During the signature surprise song set, Taylor performed an acoustic mashup of Speak Now and Hey Stephen, however, fans noticed this wasn't the first time she's sung the latter.

"The acoustic section is a tradition I started on the Eras Tour," she said wearing a stunning blue dress.

"I've played hundreds of songs from the acoustic section. I do something different every night."

After singing the lyrics, "All those other girls, well, they're beautiful, but would they write a song for you?" – she jokingly said, "Nope!"



Inevitably, this caused Swifties at the show to applaud and cheer, clearly picking up on the fact that Hey Stephen is Taylor's notorious ex-boyfriend Matty Healy's favorite song from her catalog.

"Oh my god, you guys know that one so well, you're singing so loudly," Taylor said cheekily.

Then she sat at the piano and seemingly delivered a heartfelt ode to her fan-favorite athlete boyfriend.