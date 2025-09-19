How to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Release Party of a Showgirl

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has revealed that her new album The Life of a Showgirl will debut with special movie theater release parties on opening weekend. Here's how to snag tickets!

Taylor Swift will celebrate her new album with special release parties at movie theaters across the country. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift

On Friday, the 35-year-old pop star announced that the release of her 12th studio album will be celebrated with The Official Release Party of a Showgirl – hosted at movie theaters across the country from October 3-5.

"You'll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single The Fate of Ophelia, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl," Taylor wrote.

Fans can purchase tickets now through AMC Theaters, Cinemark, Regal, or Fandango. Tickets cost $12 each.

Showtimes vary by theater, so be sure to check the event's official website – releasepartyofashowgirl.com – for more information.

According to Variety, the release parties will have a runtime of 89 minutes. Additionally, the showings will not feature trailers, so Swifties should be sure to get there right on time.