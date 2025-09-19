Is Taylor Swift releasing a movie for The Life of a Showgirl?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is reportedly back in her movie theater era, as insiders claim the pop star is planning a special surprise for the release of The Life of a Showgirl!

Taylor Swift is rumored to be preparing a "theatrical event" for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylornation13 & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There are only two weeks left until her new album drops, and a report from The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday suggests that the 35-year-old pop star has a major surprise in store for fans.

The outlet revealed that multiple sources have confirmed that Taylor is preparing a "theatrical event" that will reportedly be connected to The Life of a Showgirl.

Though not yet confirmed, insiders claim that the project is expected to hit theaters on the same day the album arrives – Friday, October 3.

The Grammy winner took over movie theaters just two years ago with the release of her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which topped the box office as Swifties flocked to theaters to see her epic performance on the big screen.

Adding further fuel to the rumor mill, Taylor had fans buzzing on Thursday with a clip that showed her on the set of a music video – or perhaps, her new movie!