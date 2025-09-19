Is Taylor Swift releasing a movie for The Life of a Showgirl?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is reportedly back in her movie theater era, as insiders claim the pop star is planning a special surprise for the release of The Life of a Showgirl!
There are only two weeks left until her new album drops, and a report from The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday suggests that the 35-year-old pop star has a major surprise in store for fans.
The outlet revealed that multiple sources have confirmed that Taylor is preparing a "theatrical event" that will reportedly be connected to The Life of a Showgirl.
Though not yet confirmed, insiders claim that the project is expected to hit theaters on the same day the album arrives – Friday, October 3.
The Grammy winner took over movie theaters just two years ago with the release of her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which topped the box office as Swifties flocked to theaters to see her epic performance on the big screen.
Adding further fuel to the rumor mill, Taylor had fans buzzing on Thursday with a clip that showed her on the set of a music video – or perhaps, her new movie!
Taylor Swift hints at directing a project for The Life of a Showgirl
The Karma singer's team posted the video to promote her new cardigan, inspired by The Life of a Showgirl, which is available for purchase for a limited time.
In the clip, Taylor rocks the sweater as she seemingly sits in the director's chair, listening to the footage and sharing some notes with the team.
Most fans assumed this was taken on the set of a music video for the album, as Taylor has directed more than a dozen of her own videos.
With the movie news, though, it's possible that this was actually one of the Fortnight artist's signature Easter eggs hinting at something bigger.
Could it be a short film in the vein of her Grammy-nominated All Too Well adaptation? Only time will tell!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylornation13 & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire