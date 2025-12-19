Taylor Swift dishes on Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy splits: "Men will let you down"
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has made a rare comment addressing her heartbreak amid the first half of The Eras Tour, which included splits from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.
In the latest episodes of her End of an Era docuseries, the 36-year-old opened up about the challenges she faced in her personal life as her historic concert series took off.
"I went through two breakups in the first half of this tour, and that's a lot of breakups, actually," she said in the Disney+ show's fourth episode.
Though she didn't mention anyone by name, it's safe to assume Taylor's referring to Joe and Matty.
News of her and Joe's split after six years together broke in April 2023 – just one month into the tour.
Taylor then began a fleeting fling with The 1975 frontman in May, but that fizzled out about a month later.
The Opalite singer explained that The Eras Tour gave her a "purpose" at this time of turmoil in her personal life and helped her "get out of bed".
"Men will let you down. The Eras Tour never will," she joked.
Elsewhere in the new episodes, Taylor discussed writing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which debuted in 2024 as The Eras Tour continued.
Taylor Swift opens up about personal life struggles amid The Eras Tour
Fans have long suspected that these two breakups inspired the album, and Taylor shed some more light on that as she explained the "rough time" that led to her writing the record.
"I'm a big conglomerate no one sees as a human being, especially not the men that I date," Taylor said.
"Nothing works, there is no one for me in the world."
Thankfully, that era of heartbreak is over for Taylor now, as she's happily engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce at the moment.
The new episodes explored that romance as well, with Taylor's mom, Andrea, revealing that she encouraged her daughter to give Travis a chance after he confessed to attempting to meet her at The Eras Tour in Kansas City.
As for why Andrea was so confident that the 36-year-old athlete was the right fit for her, his ultimate green flag to her was that he "really loves" his own mom, Donna Kelce!
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / Avalon.red