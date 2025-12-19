Taylor Swift dishes on Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy splits: "Men will let you down"

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has made a rare comment addressing her heartbreak amid the first half of The Eras Tour, which included splits from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

Taylor Swift (c.) alluded to her breakups with Joe Alwyn (l.) and Matty Healy in Friday's episodes of The End of an Era. © Collage: Amy Sussman & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / Avalon.red

In the latest episodes of her End of an Era docuseries, the 36-year-old opened up about the challenges she faced in her personal life as her historic concert series took off.

"I went through two breakups in the first half of this tour, and that's a lot of breakups, actually," she said in the Disney+ show's fourth episode.

Though she didn't mention anyone by name, it's safe to assume Taylor's referring to Joe and Matty.

News of her and Joe's split after six years together broke in April 2023 – just one month into the tour.

Taylor then began a fleeting fling with The 1975 frontman in May, but that fizzled out about a month later.

The Opalite singer explained that The Eras Tour gave her a "purpose" at this time of turmoil in her personal life and helped her "get out of bed".

"Men will let you down. The Eras Tour never will," she joked.

Elsewhere in the new episodes, Taylor discussed writing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which debuted in 2024 as The Eras Tour continued.