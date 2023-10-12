Is Taylor Swift going to the Thursday night Chiefs-Broncos game?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift is a busy gal, but she's reportedly making time to cheer on rumored boo Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Taylor Swift (r.) is reported to attend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night! © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

There's no stopping Taylor Swift!

From secretly spending time with the NFL star to showing up at multiple games, things are heating up for the two alleged lovebirds.

According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning singer is planning to watch the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium, even though Kelce's status for the game is still up in the air.

Kelce is battling an ankle injury, and the team announced Wednesday that he's "questionable" to play. But that's not stopping the 33-year-old singer from showing her support!

If she attends, it will be her third appearance at one of the 34-year-old tight-end's games in the last four weeks. The Chiefs have gone undefeated ever since Taylor first showed up at a game next to Kelce's mom Donna.

The NFL is hoping she will attend Thursday's game, as her presence is sure to boost ratings and attendance from Swifties across the nation.

And who knows, maybe she'll continue to bring some good luck to Travis!