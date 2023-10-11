Did Taylor Swift secretly spend time with Travis Kelce on his birthday?
Kansas City, Missouri - It seems that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have opted to take their ultra-publicized romance on a more private route as insiders reveal the singer secretly traveled to see the NFL star on his recent birthday.
According to Us Weekly, Taylor flew from Nashville to Kansas City on October 6, the day after the athlete's 34th birthday.
The source said the hang-out was a "chill night," allowing the pair to keep away from prying eyes as their rumored romance dominated the headlines.
Taylor reportedly then returned to her New York City apartment while Travis jetted off to Minneapolis with his Kansas City teammates for their game against the Vikings on October 8.
The Anti-Hero artist was notably not in attendance at Sunday's match-up, and the tight end had a bit of a rocky night, having briefly exited the game with an ankle sprain. After undergoing some X-rays, Travis returned to the field and scored a touchdown, with the Chiefs winning 27-20.
The CBS broadcast of the game also seemed to steer clear of excessive Swiftian references, as had been the case at the prior two games.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take their rumored romance under the radar
Though Travis himself admitted he thought the NFL was "overdoing it" when it came to their coverage of the singer, the league subsequently defended their focus on the "pop cultural moment" that is their supposed love story.
Still, it looks like the alleged couple is changing tact at this point, with the Super Bowl Champ also avoiding any discussion of Taylor's absence on Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
In the meantime, some fans are convinced that Travis dropped his very own Taylor-esque Easter egg in his latest social media post, proving that the pair are doing perfectly fine under the radar.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP