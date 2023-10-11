Did Taylor Swift secretly spend time with Travis Kelce on his birthday?

Kansas City, Missouri - It seems that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have opted to take their ultra-publicized romance on a more private route as insiders reveal the singer secretly traveled to see the NFL star on his recent birthday.

Taylor Swift (l.) reportedly traveled to Kansas City to spend time with Travis Kelce to celebrate his birthday before his NFL game in Minnesota on Sunday. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Us Weekly, Taylor flew from Nashville to Kansas City on October 6, the day after the athlete's 34th birthday.

The source said the hang-out was a "chill night," allowing the pair to keep away from prying eyes as their rumored romance dominated the headlines.

Taylor reportedly then returned to her New York City apartment while Travis jetted off to Minneapolis with his Kansas City teammates for their game against the Vikings on October 8.

The Anti-Hero artist was notably not in attendance at Sunday's match-up, and the tight end had a bit of a rocky night, having briefly exited the game with an ankle sprain. After undergoing some X-rays, Travis returned to the field and scored a touchdown, with the Chiefs winning 27-20.

The CBS broadcast of the game also seemed to steer clear of excessive Swiftian references, as had been the case at the prior two games.