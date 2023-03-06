Malala Yousafzai fangirls over Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in relatable style

"Let's say your Nobel Prize came with free concert tickets, but you had to choose between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Who do you pick?" Gondelman asked.

Yousafzai lamented the "tough" question before opening up about her admiration for both music icons.

"So when I was little, I used to, like, sing the Love Story song together with my friends. So that was like one of the first two songs we started singing back in Pakistan," she said.

Though clearly a long-time fan of Swift's, she's got love for the Single Ladies singer as well.

"And Beyoncé, I mean, she's a legend, so I would want both tickets. I have the Nobel Peace Prize and I demand both," the activist joked.



Like any good Swiftie, Yousafzai made the perfect pun when responding to the social media buzz about her response.