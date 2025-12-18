Taylor Swift drops Christmas surprise with big news about End of an Era docuseries!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is giving her fans an early Christmas present with a new release date for the two-part finale of her End of an Era docuseries!

Taylor Swift's The End of an Era docuseries will debut its final two episodes earlier than previously announced. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

On Thursday, the 36-year-old pop star revealed that episodes 5 and 6 of her Disney+ show will now drop on Tuesday, December 23 – three days earlier than previously announced.

Fans can still look forward to the next two episodes – 3 and 4 – on Friday, December 19 at 3 AM ET.

The End of an Era gives Swifties a peek behind the curtain of Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour, which ran between 2023 and 2024.

In the first two episodes, the Grammy winner shared a peek at her meetings with the survivors of a stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the UK, as well as the families of the victims.

She also addressed the cancellation of planned shows in Vienna due to a foiled terror plot, saying, "We've had a series of very violent, scary things happen to the tour."

"We dodged, like, a massacre situation," Taylor continued. "And so, I've just been kind of all over the place."