Taylor Swift drops Christmas surprise with big news about End of an Era docuseries!

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is giving her fans an early Christmas present with a new release date for the two-part finale of her End of an Era docuseries!

Taylor Swift's The End of an Era docuseries will debut its final two episodes earlier than previously announced.
On Thursday, the 36-year-old pop star revealed that episodes 5 and 6 of her Disney+ show will now drop on Tuesday, December 23 – three days earlier than previously announced.

Fans can still look forward to the next two episodes – 3 and 4 – on Friday, December 19 at 3 AM ET.

The End of an Era gives Swifties a peek behind the curtain of Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour, which ran between 2023 and 2024.

In the first two episodes, the Grammy winner shared a peek at her meetings with the survivors of a stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the UK, as well as the families of the victims.

She also addressed the cancellation of planned shows in Vienna due to a foiled terror plot, saying, "We've had a series of very violent, scary things happen to the tour."

"We dodged, like, a massacre situation," Taylor continued. "And so, I've just been kind of all over the place."

As the series continues, Swifties can also expect a few special guests to make appearances, including Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor's fiancé Travis Kelce!

