Taylor Swift helps Marvel star Simu Liu pull off epic proposal to Swiftie fiancée

New York, New York - Taylor Swift helped Marvel star Simu Liu pull off an extra-special proposal to his partner, Allison Hsu, who happens to be a major Swiftie!

Marvel star Simu Liu (r.) revealed that Taylor Swift helped surprise his bride-to-be after he popped the question back in May. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 36-year-old Shang-Chi actor dished on Taylor's role in his proposal during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday.



Simu explained that his bride-to-be "grew up a Swiftie" and that the 36-year-old pop star's music was a special way for him to get to know Allison early on in their relationship.

The Barbie star has met Taylor a few times, so he decided to reach out through her PR team in the hopes that she might be able to send a message to make his proposal all the more special for Allison.

"I said, 'Hey, is there any way that I could convince you to make like a two-second video just to say congrats?' And she literally two days later sent it over, and I was able to play it for her," he said. "And so Taylor Swift was the cherry on top."

Simu revealed that his fiancée "just completely lost it" when she saw the video after the proposal.