Taylor Swift makes massive donation to girl battling cancer – and Swifties follow suit

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has donated a hefty sum to a young fan battling cancer, and Swifties have begun following suit with contributions of their own.

Taylor Swift (l.) has donated $100,000 to a fundraiser for a two-year-old girl battling stage 4 cancer. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Screenshot/Instagram/@standwithlilah

On Friday, the 35-year-old pop star donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe page raising money for two-year-old Lilah, who is battling stage 4 cancer.

"Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah!" she wrote alongside her donation. "Love, Taylor."

Lilah's mom, Katelynn Smoot, previously shared some viral clips showing how big a Swiftie her daughter is, even joking that little Lilah thinks Taylor is her friend.

"I listened to Taylor my whole pregnancy and then birthed a mini Swiftie. Lilah loves Taylor's music, and during her cancer treatment, she always found joy in it," Katelynn wrote on TikTok.

After the Grammy winner contributed to Lilah's fundraiser, fans of the singer followed suit with donations of their own – most of them amounting to $13 in a nod to Taylor's favorite number.

Taylor, who reached billionaire status last year on the heels of her record-breaking Eras Tour, often focuses her philanthropic efforts on children battling serious illnesses.