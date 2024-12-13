Taylor Swift surprises patients in heartwarming visit to Kansas City children's hospital

Kansas City, Missouri - Just days after wrapping up The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift continued to make fans' wildest dreams come true with a special visit to a Kansas City children's hospital.

The 35-year-old pop star's visit was documented via social media on Thursday by staff, patients, and their families at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Taylor, who sported a green-and-navy plaid set with black knee-high boots, shared plenty of sweet moments with children staying at the hospital – most of whom were quite big fans of the Kansas City Chiefs!

In one viral moment, the Fortnight singer was snapped laughing at a Chiefs-inspired blanket that read "Go Taylor's Boyfriend," in a nod to Travis Kelce.

Taylor also had a hilarious exchange with one patient who told her simply, "I like Travis now."

"Me too, that's an absolute yes on that one," she replied.

The Grammy winner even joined in for a TikTok set to her hit Bad Blood, singing and dancing along with the fans in one of the hospital rooms.

According to KCTV5, Taylor spent most of her visit on the hospital's hematology and oncology floor and was there for "at least an hour".

"It's one of our core memories now," one of the patients' mom said. "We'll remember it for a lifetime."