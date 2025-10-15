Charli XCX has surprising response to Taylor Swift's Actually Romantic drama
Los Angeles, California - Charli XCX isn't ready to address those swirling Taylor Swift rumors just yet.
The 33-year-old pop star graced the cover of Vanity Fair this week as her name continues to make headlines following the release of Taylor's new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
During the interview, Charli was asked about the already infamous diss track Actually Romantic, which is widely believed to be about her.
"She declined to comment on the situation," the outlet revealed.
The song was met with some serious backlash, even among loyal Swifties, as many argued that it misinterpreted Charli's song, Sympathy is a Knife, which is assumed to be about the 35-year-old Karma singer.
That song isn't a proper diss track, as it focuses on Charli's insecurities around a more successful female peer.
But if the theories are to be believed, Taylor did not view it as a compliment.
"Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face / Some people might be offended," she sings in Actually Romantic.
Though she didn't directly respond to the chatter, Charli did fuel some of those feud rumors by throwing some shade at musician documentaries, arguing the market is too "saturated" right now.
Charli XCX fuels the rumor mill amid Taylor Swift speculation
"I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero," the 360 artist explained.
"And that's just not been my experience, you know? Maybe it has been a lot of other people's, and that's awesome."
Charli's comments didn't directly reference Taylor, but fans were quick to note that the quotes came just a day after the Opalite songstress announced a six-part docuseries about The Eras Tour that will debut in December.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & UPI Photo