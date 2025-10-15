Charli XCX has surprising response to Taylor Swift's Actually Romantic drama

Los Angeles, California - Charli XCX isn't ready to address those swirling Taylor Swift rumors just yet.

Charli XCX (r.) dodged questions about her alleged feud with singer Taylor Swift in a new interview. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & UPI Photo

The 33-year-old pop star graced the cover of Vanity Fair this week as her name continues to make headlines following the release of Taylor's new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

During the interview, Charli was asked about the already infamous diss track Actually Romantic, which is widely believed to be about her.

"She declined to comment on the situation," the outlet revealed.

The song was met with some serious backlash, even among loyal Swifties, as many argued that it misinterpreted Charli's song, Sympathy is a Knife, which is assumed to be about the 35-year-old Karma singer.

That song isn't a proper diss track, as it focuses on Charli's insecurities around a more successful female peer.

But if the theories are to be believed, Taylor did not view it as a compliment.



"Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face / Some people might be offended," she sings in Actually Romantic.

Though she didn't directly respond to the chatter, Charli did fuel some of those feud rumors by throwing some shade at musician documentaries, arguing the market is too "saturated" right now.