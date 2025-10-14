Charli xcx shades musician documentaries – right after Taylor Swift's Eras Tour docuseries reveal
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift's announcement of her Eras Tour documentary series has stirred up new drama with fellow pop star Charli xcx, who made some eyebrow-raising comments just one day later.
In a Vanity Fair interview published the day after the Opalite star's big documentary reveal, Charli expressed her disinterest in joining the wave of musician documentaries.
The Brat singer said she turned down the idea of filming her own, feeling that the market was already "saturated."
"I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero," Charli said.
"And that’s just not been my experience, you know? Maybe it has been a lot of other people’s, and that’s awesome."
Instead, she revealed that she's working on The Moment, a mockumentary set for 2026 centered on a fictional pop star facing pressure to film a concert doc – a nod, perhaps, to current trends.
The comments arrive amid renewed buzz over Taylor and Charli's rumored feud.
Fans believe Taylor's song Actually Romantic on her new album The Life of a Showgirl is a response to Charli's Sympathy Is a Knife – a track reportedly about feeling overshadowed by a more successful peer.
For her part, Taylor said the song reflects discovering "a one-sided, adversarial relationship" she hadn't realized existed.
