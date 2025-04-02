Ellen Pompeo dishes on Taylor Swift's eye-popping charity donation!
Los Angeles, California - Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo gushed over Taylor Swift after the singer made a massive donation to a children's charity "without blinking an eye."
As People reported, the 55-year-old actor was a guest on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, where she spoke about Swift's extraordinary generosity.
The two met around ten years ago when Pompeo was part of the music video for the 35-year-old pop star's song Bad Blood, and they got talking.
At the time, Pompeo and her husband, Chris, were volunteering in a children's hospital program.
"At the time, Chris and I, we do a lot of volunteering for Children's Hospital Los Angeles here, and they have an amazing program at Children's where they make music for the babies in the NICU and for the parents who have to go to work all day and they can’t be with the kids," Pompeo said.
She explained that the staff records the parents' voices, turns them into songs, and then plays them to the children, which helps the babies develop when mom and dad can't be there.
Pompeo told Swift that the organization was in desperate need of funding, so she asked the Cruel Summer artist if she could possibly make a contribution.
Sure enough, Swift was immediately on board.
Taylor Swift pays her billion-dollar success forward
"She knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye," Pompeo revealed.
Swift, who became a billionaire in 2024, is known for her generosity, having awarded over $197 million in bonuses to her crew as part of her recent Eras Tour.
She also contributed to local food banks at each stop of the record-breaking concert series, and she made a public donation to relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires back in January.
And while Pompeo may have been surprised by Swift's generosity after just meeting, it shouldn't have been quite the shock, as the Grammy winner has been a longtime fan of hers!
Swift is a huge fan of Grey's Anatomy and even named one of her beloved cats, Meredith, after Pompeo's character in the series.
Pompeo's appearance in the Bad Blood music video actually came alongside the namesakes of another of Swift's pets – Mariska Hargitay, whose Law & Order: SVU character Olivia Benson inspired the name of her Scottish Fold cat!
