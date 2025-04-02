Ellen Pompeo dishes on Taylor Swift's eye-popping charity donation!

Los Angeles, California - Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo gushed over Taylor Swift after the singer made a massive donation to a children's charity "without blinking an eye."

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo (pictured) gushed over Taylor Swift after the singer made a massive donation to a children's charity "without blinking an eye." © NEILSON BARNARDGETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP

As People reported, the 55-year-old actor was a guest on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, where she spoke about Swift's extraordinary generosity.

The two met around ten years ago when Pompeo was part of the music video for the 35-year-old pop star's song Bad Blood, and they got talking.

At the time, Pompeo and her husband, Chris, were volunteering in a children's hospital program.

"At the time, Chris and I, we do a lot of volunteering for Children's Hospital Los Angeles here, and they have an amazing program at Children's where they make music for the babies in the NICU and for the parents who have to go to work all day and they can’t be with the kids," Pompeo said.

She explained that the staff records the parents' voices, turns them into songs, and then plays them to the children, which helps the babies develop when mom and dad can't be there.

Pompeo told Swift that the organization was in desperate need of funding, so she asked the Cruel Summer artist if she could possibly make a contribution.

Sure enough, Swift was immediately on board.