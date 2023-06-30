Taylor Swift rocks casually priced street style outfit in NYC

New York, New York - Taylor Swift treating the streets of NYC as a catwalk will never go out of style, and her latest fashion -forward outing proves it.

Taylor Swift has been crushing the street style game on the streets of NYC. © IMAGO/Cover-Images

In the words of Swifties everywhere, mother is mothering!

On Monday, photos surfaced of Taylor Swift strutting her street style stuff while on her way into Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village.

Though Swift usually stays true to a handful of brands, she opted to carry a bag by PATOU, a first for the Grammy-winning artist – at least in public.

The Dear John singer looked casual and cool in her momentary outing, rocking an affordable Free People skirt that she was seen sporting in a different color while leaving Electric Lady with Matty Healy back in May.

However, the affordability element of this look starts and stops there – which should be no surprise to Swifties who keep an eye on fashion-tracking accounts like Taylor Swift Style.

The Speak Now artist paired her bag and skirt with a Sisca shirt by The Row valued at $1,817, Malone Souliers chunky sole lace up shoes priced at $1,031.

Most importantly of all, Swift paired her look with the Catbird x Phoebe Bridgers Give You The Moon charm, priced at $398, along with a Catbird Swimming Pool chain, valued at $498.