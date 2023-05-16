Taylor Swift and Matty Healy heat up dating rumors with latest NYC appearance

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are continuing their rumored romance in the Big Apple with yet another appearance together.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy (r) were spotted together in New York City late Monday night amid dating rumors. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/TikTok/crazycatclaire

Early on Monday, Matty was spotted leaving Taylor's Manhattan apartment, donning a hat with "Lover" written on it and carrying an overnight bag, per The Daily Mail.

The 1975 frontman then headed to Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, with Taylor making a separate entrance to the popular recording studio on Monday as well.

The alleged couple didn't emerge until very late in the evening, and while some speculated they potentially had a late-night recording session, a number of additional celebrity exits seem to suggest there was a party inside!

Kendrick Lamar, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, Zoë Kravitz, Gracie Abrams, and Michelle Zauner were just a few of the stars spotted around the venue, according to several fan sightings.

It's unclear as to whether the 33-year-old Anti-Hero artist was a guest or a host at the star-studded gathering.

Either way, the latest outing has again all but confirmed her romance with the 34-year-old singer, as Matty followed close behind her with his hand on her back as they walked to their car at the end of the night.