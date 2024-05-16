Taylor Swift lends music to first trailer of It Ends With Us movie adaptation

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has given her support to the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's smash hit, It Ends With Us, which stars the singer's longtime pal Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift (r.) provided the music for the first trailer for It Ends With Us, which hits theaters in August. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@taylornation & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the first full trailer for the flick hit social media, with the 34-year-old pop star's team resharing the video on their official page.

The preview was set to my tears ricochet from Taylor's 2020 album folklore, which has since earned a spot on the main setlist of The Eras Tour.

The anticipated adaptation is based on the novel of the same name, originally released in 2016, that skyrocketed to the top of the bestseller lists as a result of its overwhelming popularity on the bookish side of TikTok, collectively known as BookTok.

Blake takes the lead as Lily Bloom, a flower shop owner who begins a romance with a neurosurgeon named Ryle (Justin Baldoni).

The love story soon takes a dark turn, shedding light on a vicious cycle of violence that Lily must learn how to break.

Taylor's support for the flick should come as no surprise, given her close friendship with the 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum!