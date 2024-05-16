Taylor Swift lends music to first trailer of It Ends With Us movie adaptation
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has given her support to the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's smash hit, It Ends With Us, which stars the singer's longtime pal Blake Lively.
On Thursday, the first full trailer for the flick hit social media, with the 34-year-old pop star's team resharing the video on their official page.
The preview was set to my tears ricochet from Taylor's 2020 album folklore, which has since earned a spot on the main setlist of The Eras Tour.
The anticipated adaptation is based on the novel of the same name, originally released in 2016, that skyrocketed to the top of the bestseller lists as a result of its overwhelming popularity on the bookish side of TikTok, collectively known as BookTok.
Blake takes the lead as Lily Bloom, a flower shop owner who begins a romance with a neurosurgeon named Ryle (Justin Baldoni).
The love story soon takes a dark turn, shedding light on a vicious cycle of violence that Lily must learn how to break.
Taylor's support for the flick should come as no surprise, given her close friendship with the 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum!
Taylor Swift extends her soundtrack streak with It Ends With Us
This is far from the first time the Karma artist has lent her music to a buzzy book adaptation!
She's been featured heavily on the soundtrack of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series, and she recently lent another folklore hit to Netflix's Heartstopper.
Taylor even penned an original song for the film version of Delia Owens' bestseller Where the Crawdads Sing, which was released in 2022.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@taylornation & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP