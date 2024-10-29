Teri Garr, Oscar-nominated star of Tootsie, has died
Los Angeles, California - Teri Garr, nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the 1982 hit film Tootsie, died Tuesday in Los Angeles, her publicist has confirmed.
Garr (79) passed away after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, Heidi Schaeffer told AFP.
A comedic actor and singer, Garr also co-starred in Young Frankenstein, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Mr. Mom.
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, and its symptoms are characterized by muscle weakness and blurred vision.
The disease afflicts about twice as many women as men – typically between the ages of 20 and 40.
Garr revealed she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2002 after having suffered symptoms for the previous two decades.
She was a "fierce advocate for MS awareness," said Schaeffer.
Garr "passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends," the publicist added.
She is survived by her daughter, 30-year-old Molly O'Neil, and six-year-old grandson Tyryn.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch