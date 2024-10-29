Teri Garr, Oscar-nominated star of Tootsie, has died

Los Angeles, California - Teri Garr, nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the 1982 hit film Tootsie, died Tuesday in Los Angeles, her publicist has confirmed.

Garr (79) passed away after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, Heidi Schaeffer told AFP.

A comedic actor and singer, Garr also co-starred in Young Frankenstein, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Mr. Mom.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, and its symptoms are characterized by muscle weakness and blurred vision.

The disease afflicts about twice as many women as men – typically between the ages of 20 and 40.

Garr revealed she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2002 after having suffered symptoms for the previous two decades.

She was a "fierce advocate for MS awareness," said Schaeffer.

Garr "passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends," the publicist added.