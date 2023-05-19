London, UK - The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke has died aged 59, his former bandmate Johnny Marr has said.

The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has passed away at the age of 59. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

A post on Marr's Twitter account said on Friday morning: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer."

"Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time."

With the original line-up comprised of Rourke, frontman Morrissey, guitarist Marr, and drummer Mike Joyce, The Smiths had a string of hits in the 1980s with songs like Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now and Girlfriend In A Coma.

The demise of the Manchester four-piece was one of the most spectacular in the UK music world, the fallout of which saw Joyce and Rourke taking Morrissey and Marr to court over royalties in 1989.