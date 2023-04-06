The Wire actor Michael K. Williams' drug dealer pleads guilty in fatal overdose case
New York, New York - A drug dealer arrested in connection with The Wire star Michael K. Williams' fatal overdose in 2021 has pled guilty to his charges.
On Wednesday, Irvin Cartagena pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute drugs that led to Williams' death, which was attributed to a lethal combination of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.
"Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy. In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.
Cartagena faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 for the charge.
Per NBC News, he has not pled guilty to additional charges related to the distribution of the drugs involved in the overdose.
The 39-year-old is one of four men charged in relation to the Emmy-winning actor's overdose, one of whom has also pled guilty to a narcotics conspiracy.
Cartagena is scheduled to be sentenced in August.
Michael K. Williams died of a fatal overdose in 2021
Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6, 2021, at the age of 54.
The acclaimed actor, also known for his roles in Lovecraft Country and When They See Us, had been open about his battle with drug addiction prior to his accidental overdose.
Williams is survived by his son, Elijah.
Cover photo: RODRIGO VARELA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP