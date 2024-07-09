Bye-bye Barbie! Why is fashion TikTok suddenly living for "brat green"?

Last summer's "Barbie pink" has gone the way of all fashion fads. Now, in large part to Charli xcx's new album , the trend cycle has shifted over to "brat green." Here's everything you need to know about the viral color trend!

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sourandnasty & @clementinethedox

Charli xcx's latest album, Brat, which was released on June 7, has got fans embracing a "brat summer" aesthetic.

This includes the album's lime green branding and #messy vibes.

In describing "brat summer" essentials, Charli told The News Movement, "It can be, like, so trashy – like a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra... That’s like, kind of all you need."

Most of all, the album's iconic electric lime green cover shade has taken center stage as a TikTok trend in everything from makeup to hair, clothes, and more!

"not her basically OWNING a shade of green…queen things," wrote on fan in the comments of TikToker @kappakappatae's video.



For her part, the video's creator cheekily wrote, "PSA: This color is no longer called 'lime green' it is brat green," adding in the caption that the Boom Clap artist "officially changed lime green forever."

Somewhat evocative of old-school Nickelodeon's famous green slime, the color may also be popular because of the upcoming Wicked movie in November!

