Charli XCX to star in steamy and "provocative" movie alongside Olivia Wilde!

Los Angeles, California - Charli XCX's acting career is taking off like a rocket, with the singer set to appear alongside Olivia Wilde in a film about desire and fantasy called I Want Your Sex!

Olivia Wilde and singer Charli XCX will star in a "provocative" upcoming movie called I Want Your Sex. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

The Mercury Prize-nominated star has been enjoying a wave of success following the release of her sixth studio album, which has inspired the Brat summer trend.



The upcoming movie, described as "provocative," follows Elliot, played by Cooper Hoffman, who lands an exciting job for renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy, played by Wilde.

Erika taps him to become her muse, but Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as she takes him into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

The 32-year-old Boys singer will also star in Daniel Goldhaber’s remake of the cult classic, Faces Of Death.

Charli XCX, real name Charlotte Aitchison, was recently nominated for the Mercury Prize album of the year for her record Brat, having previously gotten a nod in 2020 for How I'm Feeling Now.

Earlier in the month, she soared in the charts following the release of her Guess remix with Billie Eilish.