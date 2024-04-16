TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth suddenly passes away: "Nothing makes sense"

Los Angeles, California - Kyle Marisa Roth, a popular TikToker and influencer , has passed away at the age of just 36, her sister confirmed Monday on Instagram.

Kyle Marisa Roth made a name for herself on TikTok with her gossip clips about the latest celebrity news.

"My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. as a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life," Lindsay Roth wrote on Kyle's Instagram profile.

Lindsay did not reveal a cause of death, adding: "We don’t know [what] happened yet."

She offered to connect with anyone interested in sharing memories about Kyle and said that her sister touched many with her "humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more."

Before her death, Kyle Marisa Roth had almost 200,000 followers on TikTok.

Kyle's sister ended her post by saying, "I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. i am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed."