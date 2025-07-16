Justin Bieber gets "final shot" at saving his marriage with Hailey
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber is said to be at his breaking point again, and this time, Hailey Bieber is reportedly giving him one final shot to change before walking away for good.
Justin's gotta get his act together!
According to an insider who spoke to Star, the 31-year-old pop singer is desperately pleading for one last chance to fix things with his wife after growing chatter of trouble in paradise.
"Justin has completely thrown himself at Hailey's feet, begging for another chance and promising he'll do whatever it takes to fix things," the source claimed.
"He's telling her he's ready to grow up and make her and their family the priority."
But Hailey's not buying the words alone anymore.
The 28-year-old model has reportedly given her husband one "final shot," making it crystal clear she's done riding the emotional rollercoaster that's defined their marriage.
"She's laid out a list of things she wants to see changed. No more public meltdowns, no more immature behavior, and he's got to cut way down on his weed habit," the source said.
But can Justin change?
Is Justin finally ready to be the man Hailey needs?
To prove he's serious about their relationship, Justin reportedly completed a full detox in recent weeks.
He is "really trying," the insider shared, adding that "things have been very good the last couple of weeks."
But both fans and Hailey have seen this before...
"Justin pushes Hailey to her breaking point, and things explode, and all sorts of threats and promises are made, and then they make up, and things are good for a while before the cycle starts again," the source added.
The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues just 10 months ago, have continued to keep fans guessing.
In June, Justin posted a string of concerning messages on Instagram, admitting he was "broken" and struggled with "anger issues."
He also uploaded a video referencing infidelity, not long after publicly sharing details about a major fight with the Rhode founder, in which he told her she'd "never be on the cover of Vogue."
But despite the drama, Justin is still showing signs of affection, including a recent post of the couple with the caption "My forever n always."
And in his newly released album Swag, he seems to address their ongoing tension.
On the track Walking Away, he sings: "Girl, we better stop before we say some s**t. We've been testing our patience. I think we better off if we just take a breath and remember what grace is."
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN C. COX & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP