Justin Bieber gets "final shot" at saving his marriage with Hailey

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber is said to be at his breaking point again , and this time, Hailey Bieber is reportedly giving him one final shot to change before walking away for good.

Justin Bieber (r.) is being given one final chance to change after Hailey laid down a firm ultimatum. © Collage: KEVIN C. COX & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Justin's gotta get his act together!

According to an insider who spoke to Star, the 31-year-old pop singer is desperately pleading for one last chance to fix things with his wife after growing chatter of trouble in paradise.

"Justin has completely thrown himself at Hailey's feet, begging for another chance and promising he'll do whatever it takes to fix things," the source claimed.

"He's telling her he's ready to grow up and make her and their family the priority."

But Hailey's not buying the words alone anymore.

The 28-year-old model has reportedly given her husband one "final shot," making it crystal clear she's done riding the emotional rollercoaster that's defined their marriage.

"She's laid out a list of things she wants to see changed. No more public meltdowns, no more immature behavior, and he's got to cut way down on his weed habit," the source said.

But can Justin change?