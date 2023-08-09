Tory Lanez hit with long sentence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Los Angeles, California - Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion!

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars on Tuesday for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. © Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was sentenced at a court in Los Angeles on Tuesday after proceedings ran overtime on Monday.

He was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in December.

Lanez did not appear to react as the sentence was read out.

The jury had heard testimony that Lanez fired a gun at the WAP singer's feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in the summer of 2020. The two were leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home.