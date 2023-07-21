Tyga undergoes anesthesia to get eight-hour tattoo job

Los Angeles, California - Rapper and songwriter Tyga has never been shy of tattoos , but a recent eight-hour stint under the needle – and a general anesthetic – truly took the ticket.

Tyga got a number of massive tattoos and had to go under anesthesia. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ganga

In an Instagram clip posted on July 14, 2023, by No Pain by Ganga, the parlor behind Tyga's new tattoos, it was revealed that the rapper had to get anesthetic for an eight-hour tattoo job.

The video shows Tyga both awake and asleep, under the needle. He seems to be getting a tattoo of Jesus' crucifixion, along with a set of wings and two sphinxes.

No Pain by Ganga is a self-described pioneer in the tattoo industry, boasting full tattoo pieces "in just one day without pain." They are located in Beverly Hills and have worked with a variety of celebrities, including Post Malone and Moneybagg Yo.

Ganga's post announcing Tyga's procedure was captioned: "Full project cover up full back and front touch up, in just 8 hours, soon I will upload the result."