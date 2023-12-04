Did Vanessa Hudgens secretly wed baseball star Cole Tucker?
Cancún, Mexico - High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has reportedly tied the knot with her fiancé, MLB athlete Cole Tucker!
On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that the 34-year-old actor and the 27-year-old baseball player have wed after the pair announced their engagement earlier this year.
The lovebirds first sparked marriage rumors when Hudgens was spotted on a beach in Cancún wearing a gorgeous white dress.
The viral pic, which featured the Beastly star posing with her manager, Evan Hainey, revealed that Hudgens' radiant wedding dress was a strapless cutout gown featuring a slit up one leg.
Another hint that the two tied the know was a cryptic post from The Princess Switch actor's HSM co-star Monique Coleman, who shared a video via her Instagram Story of a tropical setting in Tulum.
The newly-minted Mr. and Mrs. Tucker first began dating in 2020 after meeting in a Zoom meditation group.
Hudgens and Tucker confirmed their engagement in February of this year after the Spring Breakers star shared a sweet pic of her ring on her Instagram.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/vanessahudgens