Did Vanessa Hudgens secretly wed baseball star Cole Tucker?

Cancún, Mexico - High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has reportedly tied the knot with her fiancé, MLB athlete Cole Tucker!

Vanessa Hudgens is said to be off the market as reports confirm that she has married her fiancé,Cole Tucker (r). © Screenshot/Instagram/vanessahudgens

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that the 34-year-old actor and the 27-year-old baseball player have wed after the pair announced their engagement earlier this year.

The lovebirds first sparked marriage rumors when Hudgens was spotted on a beach in Cancún wearing a gorgeous white dress.

The viral pic, which featured the Beastly star posing with her manager, Evan Hainey, revealed that Hudgens' radiant wedding dress was a strapless cutout gown featuring a slit up one leg.

Another hint that the two tied the know was a cryptic post from The Princess Switch actor's HSM co-star Monique Coleman, who shared a video via her Instagram Story of a tropical setting in Tulum.

The newly-minted Mr. and Mrs. Tucker first began dating in 2020 after meeting in a Zoom meditation group.