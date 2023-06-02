Wild N' Out star Jacky Oh tragically passes away

Miami, Florida - Former Wild N' Out star and longtime partner of DC Young Fly, Jacky Oh, has unexpectedly died at the age of 32.

Jacky Oh (r.), a former Wild N' Out star and the longtime partner of DC Young Fly, has sadly passed away. © Collage: Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday evening, it was confirmed the former cast-member of Nick Cannon's improv show tragically passed away on May 31 in Miami.

The MTV show's official Instagram page released a statement, writing, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh.

"A talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

Born Jacklyn Smith, Oh joined the comedy series as one of the Wild N' Outgirls before leaving the show to launch her own lip gloss line.

She met her longtime boyfriend, whose real name is John Whitfield, on the set of the Wild N' Out in 2015 when he became one of the recurring cast members for season seven.

The statement continued, "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Outcast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

A cause of death has not been released yet.