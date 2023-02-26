Woody Harrelson bashes Covid-19 vaccine mandates in SNL monologue

New York, New York - Woody Harrelson has reignited anti-vaccine conspiracy debates with a bizarre joke in his Saturday Night Live monologue.

Woody Harrelson made controversial comments about the Covid-19 vaccine during his SNL appearance. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 61-year-old opened his fifth hosting stint on the sketch show with a monologue describing a "movie script" he read.



Joking that his memory of the script was likely warped from smoking marijuana, Harrelson began detailing what the supposed plot included.

"The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come if they take the cartel's drugs and keep taking them over and over," he said.

The Hunger Games star then joked that the script was too unrealistic.



"I threw the script away – I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long," Harrelson continued.

The clear jab at the Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccines was met with an awkward silence in the studio and soon sparked backlash online.