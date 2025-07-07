Rachel Zegler debuts new romance with PDA at Sabrina Carpenter show!

London, UK - Snow White star Rachel Zegler may have found her new Prince Charming!

Rachel Zegler (r.) has sparked dating rumors with dancer Nathan Louis-Fernand, who is currently performing alongside her in Evita on the West End. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nathanlfernand & @rachelzegler

The 24-year-old enjoyed some downtime from her starring turn as Evita on the West End to catch pop star Sabrina Carpenter performing at the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.

Per photos obtained by People, Rachel was caught kissing Nathan Louis-Fernand, who is currently performing as a backup dancer in the Evita revival.

Prior to that, the UK native was among the cast of Magic Mike Live, Hamilton, & Juliet, and more – all in London.

Rachel hasn't commented publicly on her relationship status as of late, but she was last linked to 31-year-old actor Josh Rivera.

The pair met on the set of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story flick – where Rachel starred as Maria and Josh as China – in 2019, and they went public with their romance two years later.

It's unclear when the two split, but Rachel's last social media posts about the American Sports Story star came in 2024.