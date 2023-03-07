Zendaya stuns in wild look and has a special Spider-Man crossover in Paris!

Paris, France - Zendaya pulled out all the stops with yet another epic fashion moment in Paris, where she sat front row at the Louis Vuitton show alongside another Marvel star !

Zendaya arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a wild tiger-print set. © Collage: IMAGO / PanoramaC

The 26-year-old arrived in wild style with a two-piece ensemble featuring a blazer, shorts, and knee-high boots all in a matching tiger print.



The funky look comes courtesy of Zendaya's iconic stylist, Law Roach.



The Euphoria star sat front row at Monday's Louis Vuitton show, and fans couldn't get over who she was seated next to – none other than fellow Spider-Man alum Emma Stone!

Though the two never shared the screen, they both played the love interests of the webslinger in their respective films.

Zendaya did get to appear alongside Stone's Peter Parker, played by Andrew Garfield, in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In that production, the superhero saves her character from suffering the same fate as Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

"yeah yeah he caught you and no me, i can't believe," one fan hilariously captioned a video of Stone talking to the Dune actor.

"How do I get Zendaya and Emma Stone in a movie together," another fan begged.