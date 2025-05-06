Zendaya and Anna Sawai turn heads at 2025 Met Gala in accidentally twinning looks!

New York, New York - Zendaya may be the reigning queen of the Met Gala, but at the latest iteration of the annual event, Shogun star Anna Sawai came for her crown in a nearly identical look!

Zendaya (l.) and Anna Sawai attended Monday's Met Gala in nearly identical white suits from different designers. © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Savion Washington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The actors were among the many Hollywood stars to hit the carpet of fashion's biggest night on Monday, where the theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Naturally, the dress code led many to opt for expertly fitted suits – including Zendaya and Anna.

But it wasn't just their white suits that matched, as they both also sported floppy white hats that fell over their right eyes.

Despite the evident similarities, the ensembles came from different stylists and different designers.

As usual, the 28-year-old Euphoria star was styled by fashion mastermind Law Roach, who nabbed the custom suit – designed by Pharrell Williams – from Louis Vuitton, per People.

Anna, meanwhile, was styled by Karla Welch and wore a Dior suit featuring wide-leg pants as opposed to Zendaya's flared look. The 32-year-old Emmy winner's ensemble also differed from its look-alike by opting out of a vest and including matching white gloves, which Anna carried as she walked the carpet.

Law Roach, who also styled stars like Tyla and Jon Baptiste for the gala, revealed via social media that he drew inspiration from human rights activist Bianca Jagger for Zendaya's look.

Karla Welch later took to her Instagram page to acknowledge the accidentally twinning moment, tagging Law in a story post that read simply, "Great minds" with a red heart emoji.