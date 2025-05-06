Zendaya and Anna Sawai turn heads at 2025 Met Gala in accidentally twinning looks!
New York, New York - Zendaya may be the reigning queen of the Met Gala, but at the latest iteration of the annual event, Shogun star Anna Sawai came for her crown in a nearly identical look!
The actors were among the many Hollywood stars to hit the carpet of fashion's biggest night on Monday, where the theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Naturally, the dress code led many to opt for expertly fitted suits – including Zendaya and Anna.
But it wasn't just their white suits that matched, as they both also sported floppy white hats that fell over their right eyes.
Despite the evident similarities, the ensembles came from different stylists and different designers.
As usual, the 28-year-old Euphoria star was styled by fashion mastermind Law Roach, who nabbed the custom suit – designed by Pharrell Williams – from Louis Vuitton, per People.
Anna, meanwhile, was styled by Karla Welch and wore a Dior suit featuring wide-leg pants as opposed to Zendaya's flared look. The 32-year-old Emmy winner's ensemble also differed from its look-alike by opting out of a vest and including matching white gloves, which Anna carried as she walked the carpet.
Law Roach, who also styled stars like Tyla and Jon Baptiste for the gala, revealed via social media that he drew inspiration from human rights activist Bianca Jagger for Zendaya's look.
Karla Welch later took to her Instagram page to acknowledge the accidentally twinning moment, tagging Law in a story post that read simply, "Great minds" with a red heart emoji.
Tom Holland subtly supports Zendaya ahead of the 2025 Met Gala
In true Zendaya style, the Challengers star kept the iconic fashion moments coming with a vintage number from acclaimed designer Patrick Kelly. The look consisted of a floral burgundy gown paired with a feathered crop coat in the same hue.
Zendaya again flew solo on the red carpet, but according to E! News, her fiancé Tom Holland traveled with her to New York and stayed at her hotel with her as she got ready for the event.
Though the Spider-Man star may have skipped the carpet, Zendaya still gave him a nod as she again showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring.
Cover photo: Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Savion Washington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP