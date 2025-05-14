Zendaya's stylist reveals how she reacted to accidentally matching Anna Sawai at Met Gala

New York, New York - After she and actor Anna Sawai accidentally twinned on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, Zendaya made sure to prove that there was no drama over the coincidence with a sweet gesture.

Zendaya (r.) sent flowers to Anna Sawai after the two accidentally twinned on the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala earlier this month. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Angela WEISS / AFP

The 28-year-old Euphoria star's longtime stylist, Law Roach, opened up about the moment he and Zendaya realized the Shogun actor was sporting a similar look.

"I think people thought there was some kind of disappointment on our end," Law told Entertainment Tonight.

"You know, [Anna's] stylist Karla Welch and I are very friendly. We've known each other for years, and Karla and I talked.

"Zendaya sent Anna flowers because it was her first Met. But yeah, it wasn't any disappointment."

The fashion guru went on to slam the media's bid to pit the women against one another and added, "It was just all great. They both looked great."

Law explained that while the ensembles wound up being quite similar, they pulled from different sources of inspiration. Zendaya's white suit was an homage to Bianca Jagger, while the 32-year-old Japanese star was inspired by Yoko Ono.

Prior to Law's latest interview, Anna and her stylist both addressed the coincidence in separate social media posts.