Zendaya's most memorable moments on the Met Gala carpet
New York, New York - Zendaya may be best known for her talent as an actor, but she's also a major trendsetter in the world of fashion, and nothing proves it better than her iconic Met Gala looks.
The 26-year-old has graced the red carpet on the first Monday of May five times in her career, rocking memorable ensembles each time.
She first made her debut in 2015 and most recently attended in 2019.
With the help of styling mastermind Law Roach, Zendaya has consistently made quite the impression on the Met Gala carpet.
As fans collectively cross their fingers that the Euphoria star will attend the event this year, TAG24 is highlighting her best looks so far.
Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between (2017)
2017's theme, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, called on Met Gala guests to channel the avant-garde.
Zendaya followed suit with an enchanting Dolce & Gabbana gown that dominated the year's best-dressed lists.
Her dress, which had a bright parrot pattern, spanned the length of the Met's famous steps with a train featuring floral designs and an orange hem.
She complemented the gown's off-the-should bodice with her hair worn in a long, voluminous afro, and a bright coral lip.
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination (2018)
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor channeled her inner Joan of Arc for the 2018 Met Gala, which had the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination.
The metallic Versace-designed ensemble featured a chainmail train and an armored bodice.
She wore her hair in a short red bob with bangs and rocked some smokey eye makeup.
The medieval ensemble was praised by critics, with many lauding her for adhering to the theme so well.
Camp: Notes on Fashion (2019)
With a little help from her fairy godmother Law Roach, Z nailed the theme of the 2019 Met Gala, Camp: Notes on Fashion.
Zendaya may or may not have arrived in a pumpkin-turned-carriage as she rocked a Tommy Hilfiger dress modeled after Cinderella's famous ball gown.
As Roach waved his magic wand, the stunning ensemble lit up.
The eccentric look embodied the theme's attention-drawing nature, making it one of her most on-point attendances yet.
Zendaya is rumored to be attending the 2023 Met Gala, and judging by the past, she's sure to live up to the high expectations again!
Cover photo: John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP