New true crime podcast Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands premieres in NYC
New York, New York - The thrilling new true crime podcast Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands held an exclusive premiere and live table read in New York City on Wednesday to celebrate the series' launch. TAG24 NEWS was on the scene to capture the star-studded action!
There's no better place than the Big Apple to host the launch of a true crime podcast about a mystery that once gripped NYC, touted as "the most important trial you've never heard of."
Written and created by Allison Flom, Erased recounts the forgotten 1799 murder of 22-year-old Elma Sands in NYC. The show outlines the ensuing court case, which was the first recorded murder trial in the newly established United States, and set the stage for the challenges and injustices still seen in the American judicial system to this day.
"[Alexander] Hamilton and [Aaron] Burr were ready to say anything to exonerate their client, Levi Weeks – even if it meant blaming an innocent man," the project explained of the famous founding father involved in the spectacle.
It's only one of the many reasons Erased is a can't-miss for fans of the crime genre.
What is the Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands podcast?
This cinematic-feeling series Erased was produced by Lava For Good and the iHeartPodcast Network and currently reigns at number 1 on Apple Podcast's Top History Podcast chart.
And that cinematic vibe is no accident, as producer Michael Novick told TAG24 that the podcast was originally written as a screenplay.
"So it started as a screenplay, which was developed and workshopped," he revealed. "Then, when COVID came, we had to think of another way to tell stories and to get Allie's work back in the world."
"When the idea of doing this as a podcast came up, it felt like a no-brainer."
Erased is brilliantly narrated by writer-director Flom and stars Allison Williams (M3GAN, Girls), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal, Disney's animated Tarzan), Barry Scheck (acclaimed criminal defense attorney and co-founder of the Innocence Project), Jason Flom (founder of Lava Media and social justice podcast host), and more.
Similar in feel to the wildly popular Broadway musical Hamilton, the show's innovative historical re-enactment scenes bring larger-than-life figures like Hamilton and Burr to modern accessibility – this time via radio play. The series uses modernized language laced with historical context, a technique made popular by projects like The Favourite and The Great.
Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands is now streaming everywhere podcasts are available, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday!
Cover photo: TAG24 / Kelly Christ