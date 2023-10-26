New true crime podcast Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands premieres in NYC

New York, New York - The thrilling new true crime podcast Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands held an exclusive premiere and live table read in New York City on Wednesday to celebrate the series' launch. TAG24 NEWS was on the scene to capture the star-studded action!

The cast and crew of Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands attended Wednesday's premiere (from l to r): Allison Flom, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Tony Goldwyn, Barry Scheck, Allison Williams, Jason Flom, Khaliah Ali, and Kevin Wardess. © TAG24 / Kelly Christ

There's no better place than the Big Apple to host the launch of a true crime podcast about a mystery that once gripped NYC, touted as "the most important trial you've never heard of."

Written and created by Allison Flom, Erased recounts the forgotten 1799 murder of 22-year-old Elma Sands in NYC. The show outlines the ensuing court case, which was the first recorded murder trial in the newly established United States, and set the stage for the challenges and injustices still seen in the American judicial system to this day.

"[Alexander] Hamilton and [Aaron] Burr were ready to say anything to exonerate their client, Levi Weeks – even if it meant blaming an innocent man," the project explained of the famous founding father involved in the spectacle.

It's only one of the many reasons Erased is a can't-miss for fans of the crime genre.