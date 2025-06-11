Sydney Sweeney dishes on dramatic body transformation for new role: "It was crazy!"
New York, New York - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney became nearly unrecognizable while filming her new biopic, and she's now spilling the secrets behind her dramatic transformation.
The 27-year-old recently took on the role of professional boxer Christy Martin in a biographical film due in theaters this fall.
As she revealed in an interview with W Magazine, Sydney took on a rigorous fitness routine to prepare.
She followed a strict plan that included an hour of strength training every morning, two hours of kickboxing at lunchtime, and another hour of strength training in the evening.
"My body was completely different," Sydney said. "I didn't fit in any of my clothes."
After following the routine for three and a half months, the Anyone But You actor gained about 30 pounds, further accentuating her famous curves.
"It was crazy! I was like, 'Oh my god,'" she said."But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."
But the transformation went beyond just her physique, as Sydney also rocked brown eye contacts and had her hair styled in a brunette, '80s-style tousled bob.
Sydney's dramatic new look didn't last long, though, as she had to shed the weight in just a few weeks as she returned to the set of Euphoria for the show's long-awaited third season.
Cover photo: IMAGO/John Angelillo