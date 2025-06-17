Chappell Roan reveals when online hate hits too hard: "It makes me cry"
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Chappell Roan got candid during a recent interview about the emotional toll of online backlash – and she didn't hold back.
In a new chat for Interview magazine, the 27-year-old sat down with SZA to spill all the tea about life since becoming a star.
The Pink Pony Club singer admitted that the early criticism of her music didn't faze her, but everything shifted when the focus turned personal.
"I didn’t [give a f**k] until people started hating me for me and not for my art," she said. "They hate me because I'm Kayleigh, not because they hate the songs that I make."
Chappell has built a reputation for empowering performances and unapologetic statements, and has never shied away from calling out bad behavior – whether it's shutting down disrespect or addressing toxic fan behavior online.
"When it comes to my art, I'm like, 'B***h, you can think whatever you want," she shared.
"But when it comes to me and my personality, it's like, 'Damn. Am I the most insufferable b***h of our generation?"
Chappell gets deep with SZA during interview
She was also honest about how deeply online attacks can hurt.
"It makes me cry," she admitted.
"I don't know if it will ever feel okay to hear someone say something really hateful about me."
For now, Chappell says she's learning how to strike a balance between speaking her truth and protecting her peace.
Her next big show is set for August 6 in Norway, with more performances lined up in Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, France, and the UK.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan