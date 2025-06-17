Chappell Roan reveals when online hate hits too hard: "It makes me cry"

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Chappell Roan got candid during a recent interview about the emotional toll of online backlash – and she didn't hold back.

Chappell Roan revealed the intense struggles of fame in a new interview. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan

In a new chat for Interview magazine, the 27-year-old sat down with SZA to spill all the tea about life since becoming a star.

The Pink Pony Club singer admitted that the early criticism of her music didn't faze her, but everything shifted when the focus turned personal.

"I didn’t [give a f**k] until people started hating me for me and not for my art," she said. "They hate me because I'm Kayleigh, not because they hate the songs that I make."

Chappell has built a reputation for empowering performances and unapologetic statements, and has never shied away from calling out bad behavior – whether it's shutting down disrespect or addressing toxic fan behavior online.

"When it comes to my art, I'm like, 'B***h, you can think whatever you want," she shared.

"But when it comes to me and my personality, it's like, 'Damn. Am I the most insufferable b***h of our generation?"